Sanaullah implores masses to give PML-N another chance

As the general election 2023 is slated to take place in October, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday appealed to the masses to place their trust in the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) for the upcoming pivotal polls.

His remarks came during the MoU signing for the construction of the 1,200MW Chashma-5 nuclear plant.

Holding the former ruling party responsible for the economic meltdown, Sanaullah asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had betrayed the public through false promises.

He further criticized their incompetent decision-making, claiming it had pushed the country to the brink of chaos.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the disqualification of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Sanaullah labeled it as a “judicial coup” that occurred on October 12 when Nawaz was barred from holding office for not receiving a salary from his son.

Drawing attention to a series of unfortunate events in the country’s history, the minister lamented, “Whenever the country is trying to move forward and achieve its destination, there is a tragedy that occurs, like October 12.”

Sanaullah implored the people to discern the importance of effective leadership and consider granting the PML-N another opportunity to serve the country, reminiscent of their governance in 2013.

‘Investigation report about Greece ship accident to be submitted within week’

In response to the Greece ship accident, he assured that the government would take strict action about the Greece Ship accident and investigation report would be submitted within a week by duly fixing responsibility on those involved in negligence.

A committee had been constituted under strict directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif commenced its investigation, he said while talking to a private news channel.

“The investigation committee will present its report in a week and further action will be taken by the federal government”, he added.

He said the committee will ascertain facts of the Greece boat tragedy besides identifying loopholes and lapses in the legal mechanism in Pakistan that exposed precious human lives to the vagaries of human trafficking in this particular case and similar incidents in the past.

The committee will also analyze similar past incidents and actions will be taken according to the legal framework, adding, International coordination will also help to prevent, control, and punish human smuggling in the future, he added.

The government will also review short-term and long-term legislation to curb the issue besides envisaging laws for giving penalties to the people responsible for such kinds of incidents, he further mentioned.