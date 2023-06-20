PCB convenes ‘crucial meeting’ to form governing board

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Tuesday called a crucial meeting, with the main agenda being the ‘formation of a governing board’.

Chaired by Najam Sethi, chairman of PCB Management Committee, the meeting aims to approve representatives from both the departments and regions, as part of the transformation process initiated by the Prime Minister.

The management committee is also responsible for forming a board of governors and electing a chairman according to the 2014 constitution.

That process will begin with the election commissioner convening a special meeting with member boards.

The PCB’s board will comprise ten members: four regional representatives (top-four teams from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy), four representatives of services organisations (top-four department teams), and the two members nominated by the patron/prime minister.

The federal secretary of the IPC ministry (or any other officer nominated by them) shall be an ex-officio, non-voting 11th member. The term of each member of the board of governors is three years - equivalent to one term of the chairman - in a bid to promote continuity in the set-up.

The current management committee comprises Najam Sethi, Shakeel Sheikh, Haroon Rasheed, Azad Syed, Tanveer Panezai, and Gul Zada Kakar.

However, recent changes have occurred within the committee, as Shahid Afridi and Sana Mir have resigned.

These resignations add an element of change to the composition of the board, potentially reshaping the decision-making process in the future.

In the meantime, Najam Sethi has voluntarily withdrawn from the race of becoming the board’s chairman.

In a late-night tweet, he said, “Salaam everyone! I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders.”

After Sethi’s withdrawal, Zaka Ashraf - who is backed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - will become the next PCB chairman.

In December of last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also serves as the patron of the PCB, appointed a 14-member MC led by Sethi to strengthen the 2014 constitution and revive departmental cricket.

Initially, a period of 120 days was allocated to the MC for the restoration of the 2014 constitution. However, a four-week extension was granted to Sethi and the committee, which is set to conclude on June 20.