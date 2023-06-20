Rakhi Sawant celebrates impending divorce with ‘breakup party’

A video of Bollywood actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant dancing to the beat of drums celebrating her nearing divorce from husband Adil Durrani has gone viral on social media.

A video of Rakhi Sawant has been shared by the Indian media in which Rakhi, while talking to journalists, says she is finally getting a divorce from her husband. and this was her break up party.

“People are sad on this occasion, but I am happy,” the dancer says and breaks out in a dance to drumbeat.

Dressed in a flaring red bridal dress, Rakhi danced to the beat of the drum in front of the media to celebrate her impending separation from Adil Durrani.

Earlier, while talking to the media outside her gym, Rakhi hinted at having found a new life partner.

In January, Rakhi had announced her marriage with Adil Khan by sharing pictures and videos of her wedding.

At the same time, numerous videos of the Indian actress converting to Islam by reciting the kalma were also shared.