Govt announces Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 29th to July 1st

The federal government has announced Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 29 to July 1st.

The cabinet division secretariat has issued a notification in this regard. The Prime Minister approved the public holidays on occasion of Eid ul Azha.

According to the notification, June 29th, June 30th (Thursday and Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week and 29th June to 1st July (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing six days working a week.

A notification has been issued signed by Section Officer Muhammad Saad Munir.

