Amjad Pervaiz appointed as special prosecutor for NAB cases against Imran Khan

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz has been appointed as a special prosecutor by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the NAB cases involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

In a notification issued, it was stated that Amjad Pervaiz has been specifically designated to handle the cases pertaining to the PTI chief.

He will represent NAB and pursue legal proceedings against the former prime minister in all relevant courts.

The appointment of Amjad Pervaiz as special prosecutor was approved by the NAB chairman.

Notably, Amjad Pervaiz has previously served as Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer in the Avenfield reference, a high-profile case involving the Sharif family.