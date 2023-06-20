Another TTP commander killed amid militants infighting

Another commander of banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) killed amid militants’ infighting.

Sarbakaf Mohmand was in banned Jamaat ul Ahrar.

He died in mysterious circumstances. Earlier, Jamaat ul Ahrar joined TTP.

The internal differences have been intensified among militants’ factions and groups.

The anti-state element was involved in killing police personnel when the cop was offering namaz.

The terrorist also supported the political party’s attacks on army installations.

He coined the attacks on army installations equivalent to TTP stance against state institutions.

For quit some time, Sarbakaf was presenting himself as alternative to the TTP hitman Noor Wali Mehsud.

According to information, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud group gave poison to the Sarbakaf as infighting intensified.

It has also been reported that commander Abdul Wali was also shot dead by the same Noor Wali Mehsud group.

The public support and on time intelligence are one of the prime reasons behind recent victories from the battle ground.

The institutions said that terrorism will be wiped out with the support of the public support.