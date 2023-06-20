Watch Live
Recovery petition filed for Azam Khan in IHC

Azam Khan has faced harassment from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), read petition
Sohail Rashid Jun 20, 2023
<p>Former Principal Secretary Azam Khan, who served under deposed prime minister Imran Khan. PHOTO FILE</p>

An application seeking the recovery of former Principal Secretary Azam Khan, who served under deposed prime minister Imran Khan, has been filed in the Islamabad High Court.

On Tuesday, Azam Khan’s nephew, Saeed Khan, submitted the recovery petition through lawyer Qasim Wadood.

According to the application, Azam Khan has been missing since he left his house on June 15 at 7 o’clock in the evening.

The petitioner urged the court to issue orders to the relevant institutions for the immediate recovery of Azam Khan, as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned him as a witness in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The petition further highlighted that Azam Khan has faced harassment from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the past. Therefore, it emphasized the urgency in locating him as soon as possible.

