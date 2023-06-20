Kangaroos didn’t always hop, study finds

In a study conducted by researchers from the University of Bristol and the University of Uppsala, it has been revealed that some ancient kangaroos did not possess the iconic ‘hopping gait’.

Published in the scientific journal Alcheringa: An Australasian Journal of Palaeontology, the review presents an in-depth exploration of fossil evidence spanning over 25 million years.

The research encompasses various species related to kangaroos, including wallabies, tree-kangaroos, and rat-kangaroos, providing a comprehensive understanding of the evolution of kangaroo locomotion.

Contrary to popular belief, the study reveals that large-bodied kangaroos, in the not too distant past, exhibited diverse modes of movement.

While endurance-hopping, which is characteristic of modern large kangaroos such as the red and gray kangaroos, is often considered the pinnacle of kangaroo locomotion, the researchers emphasize that other large kangaroo species utilized different gaits, including striding on two legs or traversing on all fours.

To support their findings, the scientists conducted meticulous analyses of limb bone and ankle bone metrics, augmenting previous studies on kangaroo locomotion.

Illustration showing difference in calcaneal heels between hopper and strider

The results demonstrate that the capacity for high-speed endurance hopping, which is prevalent in present-day large-bodied kangaroos, was likely rare or absent in most large-bodied kangaroo lineages, except for a select few.

The disappearance of kangaroo gait diversity coincided with the Late Pleistocene extinctions of larger animals, both in Australia and other continents.

The fossil record unveils a captivating glimpse into the locomotory capabilities of extinct kangaroo species. While contemporary kangaroos, both small and large, predominantly employ hopping gaits, ancient kangaroos exhibited a remarkable range of locomotion techniques.

The recent presentation of new data regarding the length of the tibia and calcaneum bones supports the previous hypotheses about locomotor differences between modern kangaroos and two extinct groups.

This is indicated by the absence of a long calcaneal heel in their ankle bones, which would have helped resist rotational forces during hopping. Instead, it suggests a more upright limb posture rather than the crouched posture necessary for hopping.

A previous study focused on the “short-faced giant kangaroos,” known as sthenurines, which thrived in Australia for 12.5 million years before their extinction 30,000 years ago.

These ancient giants, unlike their modern relatives, walked in a strikingly human-like manner, with evidence indicating that they leaned on one leg at a time, much like humans.

Christine Janis, a researcher from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, explains that their evidence aligns perfectly with these remarkable creatures’ bipedal walking style.

To unravel these mysteries, the team measured the bones of 66 living kangaroo species and 78 extinct species, including 71 from the sthenurines.

These measurements enabled them to deduce the likely size and function of each animal’s bones and muscles, providing crucial insights into the locomotion of ancient kangaroos.