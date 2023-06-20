Prime ‘human trafficker’ in Greece shipwreck incident arrested

In the aftermath of a heart-wrenching incident where a boat capsized off the coast of Greece, claiming the lives of numerous individuals, including Pakistani nationals, the Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a key “human trafficker” in Punjab’s Vihari for sending people abroad illegally.

According to a statement by the Punjab Police spokesperson, the primary suspect, Mumtaz Arain, has been apprehended in Vihari.

It was disclosed that not only was his mobile phone seized during the arrest, but crucial documents and mobile data were also discovered in his possession.

Read also: Greece boat tragedy: Court grants FIA 4-day physical remand of Talha Shahzaib

The detained individual is now being transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for an extensive inquiry into the matter, added spox.

In response to this significant development, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar emphasised the commitment of law enforcement agencies in ensuring justice for the victims of the Greece boat incident.

The IG expressed his resolve to apprehend all individuals involved in the tragic event, providing solace to the grieving families and sending a clear message that such crimes would not go unpunished.