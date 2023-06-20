K-Electric wants to jack up power tariff by Rs1.49 per unit

K-Electric has submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for an increase of Rs1.49 in the power tariff on account of monthly fuel adjustment charges for May.

The power utility has asked for an increase in the power tariff for Karachi consumers by Rs1.49 per unit. The NEPRA will conduct a hearing on the KE application on July 5.

However, the approval of the request will put an additional burden of Rs2.78 billion on the consumers of Karachi.

Earlier, Nepra notified a 5 paisa per unit reduction in power tariffs for K-Electric consumers for April under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.