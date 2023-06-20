‘Mutant pigeon’ with giant legs baffles internet

In a fascinating twist that has captivated bird enthusiasts worldwide, a video showcasing an extraordinary avian specimen has taken the internet by storm.

The footage, which has garnered a staggering 18.6 million views on TikTok, features a peculiar pigeon with an inflated chest and astonishingly long legs, leading some skeptical viewers to suspect the involvement of AI deepfake technology, as reported by the New York Post.

The viral video, initially shared by the UK-based @pigeonsTV TikTok account, displays the peculiar bird as it gracefully strolls across a table, its legs elongated to seemingly impossible lengths and its breast puffed out.

This unusual physique conjures thoughts of a common pigeon that has undergone an unconventional transformation, resembling the result of an Ozempic regimen gone strangely awry.

Further adding to the curiosity, the bird’s gangly legs and talons are adorned with feathers, resembling a pair of natural, feathered trousers.

However, as avid bird enthusiasts swiftly uncovered, this unique creature is, in fact, an English pouter pigeon.

Classified as a homing pigeon, the English pouter is renowned as the tallest breed of fancy pigeons, with some individuals measuring up to an impressive 16 inches in height.

According to experts, this flamboyant feathered beauty possesses the ability to inflate its crop – an elastic muscular pouch located within its neck.

Over the course of centuries, selective breeding has transformed the pouter pigeon into the epitome of elegance and grace, earning it the nickname “supermodel” of the pigeon world.

Its resplendent appearance, reminiscent of a French poodle among canines, captivates onlookers and showcases the remarkable results achievable through careful breeding.

While the English pouter pigeon possesses an undeniably captivating appearance, it pales in comparison to other avian oddities found in the vast world of ornithology. Consider, for instance, the majestic Victoria crowned pigeon, bedecked in resplendent blue plumage and sporting an extravagant headdress reminiscent of showgirls.

Equally noteworthy is the remarkable Nicobar pigeon, adorned with a vibrant, multihued mane of dreadlocks that would not be out of place on a seasoned Hacky Sack salesman.