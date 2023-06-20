World Refugee Day: Embracing hope away from home

World Refugee Day is being observed on Tuesday (June 20), to honour strength, resilience, and courage of refugees who are forced to flee their homeland under threat of persecution, conflict and unimaginable hardships.

This year, the theme of the day is “Hope away from home”.

The theme encapsulates the resilience and optimism that permeates refugee communities, acknowledging the strength of the human spirit.

For millions of refugees worldwide, hope is not merely an abstract concept but a lifeline that fuels their determination to overcome adversity and rebuild their lives.

The day aims to build empathy and understanding for the plight of refugees and to recognize their resilience in rebuilding their lives.

Pakistan, a global refugee hub

Pakistan continues to be one of the world’s largest refugee-hosting countries, providing safety to millions of people forced to flee their countries.

These include mainly Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration, besides a small number of refugees and asylum-seekers from other countries such as Myanmar, Yemen, Somalia and Syria.

– President Alvi affirms Pakistan’s unyielding dedication to refugee welfare –

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message on the occasion of World Refugee Day, said Pakistan’s unwavering resolve and commitment to the welfare and voluntary repatriation of refugees remained steadfast.

He stated Pakistan continues to host one of the largest refugee populations in the world as the people and the Government of Pakistan opened their arms to Afghan refugees based solely on the principles of humanity and solidarity and extended support despite the challenges posed by meager resources.

“Pakistan’s unparalleled humanitarian efforts in providing refuge to such a large number of displaced individuals, despite limited resources, serve as a testament to our spirit of brotherhood and compassion,” he added.

The President added that it is remarkable that, even after 40 years, there have been no untoward incidents or frictions between the refugees and the host communities – exemplifying the harmonious coexistence and mutual respect that prevails.

“We continue to work closely with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and other humanitarian agencies to provide essential assistance and protection to refugees residing within our borders,” he further added.

Dr Arif Alvi said that in order to equip Afghan refugees with the knowledge and skills, we have implemented comprehensive educational programs, ensuring that refugee children have access to quality schooling.

“This day brings into focus the hardships endured by refugees and emphasizes our commitment towards supporting them during these challenging times,” he emphasized.

History

The history of World Refugee Day can be traced back to December 4, 2000, when the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 55/76.

This resolution designated June 20th as World Refugee Day to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, a crucial international legal framework that defines the rights and obligations of refugees and the responsibilities of nations towards them.

Significance

World Refugee Day is a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness and paying tribute to the courage, resilience, and strength of refugees worldwide.

The significance of World Refugee Day lies in its ability to bring attention to the pressing issues faced by refugees and promote a collective effort to address their needs. It serves as a platform to highlight the stories and experiences of refugees, showcasing their strength, resilience, and contributions to their host communities.

Events

Various initiatives are taking place worldwide to celebrate the theme of hope. On this day, numerous events, campaigns, and initiatives are organized worldwide to promote awareness and solidarity.

These include conferences, seminars, art exhibitions, film screenings, cultural festivals, and fundraising activities.