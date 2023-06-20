LHC approves petition to remove Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, and Sirajul Haq from party positions

The Lahore High Court has granted approval for a petition seeking the removal of PTI chief Imran Khan, Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid, and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq from their respective party positions, initiating a hearing on the matter.

The petition highlights that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already disqualified Imran Khan, warranting the court to order his removal from the chairmanship position.

It further argues that both Sheikh Rashid and Sirajul Haq are fully aware of Imran Khan’s disqualification, rendering their alliance with the PTI chief illegal. Consequently, it asserts that Sheikh Rashid and Sirajul Haq should also be ousted from their party posts for unlawfully supporting Imran Khan.

In addition to Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, and Sirajul Haq, the petition names the ECP, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and others as parties involved.

Following the approval of the petition, the court has recommended that the case be presented before a full bench for further proceedings and deliberation.