Neelum-Jhelum hydel project likely to resume generation by end-July

The Neelum-Jhelum Hydel Power Station is likely to resume electricity generation by the end of next month.

This was informed during a briefing given to WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani by the management during his visit to the project site.

It was informed that hectic efforts were underway to complete the remedial works being carried out in the tail race tunnel of the project.

The WAPDA chairman directed the project team to ensure restarting of the hydel power station by the end of next month without any compromise on its structural integrity.

The 969MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project started electricity generation in April 2018.

Prior to the blockade of its tail race tunnel last year, the project provided more than 18 billion units of electricity to the national grid.