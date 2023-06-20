ECP decides to indict Imran, Fawad and Asad in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejecting the reservations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), decided to indict the former prime minister Imran Khan and other accused in contempt of ECP case.

Faisal Chaudhry pleaded before the ECP that he appeared on behalf of Fawad Chaudhary and Asad Umar and PTI supremo Imran Khan.

Nisar Durrani said the respondents should appear in person as ECP would frame charges against the respondents now.

A four-member bench of ECP headed by Nisar Durani announced the reserved verdict.

The case hearing has been adjourned July 11.

Last year, ECP initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders for allegedly using inappropriate language against the chief election commissioner.

The PTI leader skipped several of ECP and later challenged its top electoral body powers to initiate contempt proceedings under Section 10 of the Election Act 2017 in different courts.

Earlier this year, ECP filed a petition with the Supreme Court and sought consolidation of all six petitions before a high court.

The SC allowed ECP to continue proceedings under Section 10 against the PTI leaders, but it barred the electoral body from giving final orders.