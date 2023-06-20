Greece boat tragedy: Court grants FIA 4-day physical remand of Talha Shahzaib

A judicial magistrate in Lahore has granted four days of physical remand to Talha Shahzaib, the prime accused in the Greece boat tragedy.

The decision came after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched a massive crackdown against human traffickers, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals involved in sending local youths to Libya for onward travel to Europe, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s order.

On Tuesday, FIA officials presented Talha Shahzaib before Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk, seeking a seven-day physical remand for further interrogation.

The officials emphasized that the accused had facilitated the illegal transportation of citizens to Europe, and it was imperative to apprehend him to recover the citizens’ Rs3.5 million.

They argued that a seven-day physical remand was necessary to gather evidence.

After considering all the arguments, the court rejected the request for a seven-day physical remand and approved a four-day physical remand instead.

As many as 14 Pakistani human smugglers are involved in the Greece boat accident and nine of them have been nabbed by the law enforcement agencies but five human smugglers from the Gujarat district have not been arrested.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif emphasized the need for firm action against individuals involved in the illegal transportation of people abroad.

Expressing profound sadness and condolences for the tragic loss of Pakistani migrants in a recent boat incident near the coast of Greece, the minister highlighted the anguish being experienced by numerous families in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Sialkot, Gujranwala, and Gujrat due to this unfortunate event.

Asif called for a unified effort from both the government and opposition parties to take strong action against human traffickers, emphasizing the urgent need to put an end to this illegal movement.

While acknowledging the apprehension of certain individuals within the country, the minister stressed that these networks of human trafficking also exist in several other nations. He urged international collaboration to effectively combat this issue.