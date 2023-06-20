Pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Nijjar gunned down on Canadian soil

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent pro-Khalistan figure and president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, was tragically shot and killed by unknown assailants in Surrey on Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred near the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, leaving the community in a state of shock and grief.

The Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded to a shooting incident at approximately 8:27 pm after receiving reports of gunfire in the gurdwara’s parking lot.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered an adult male inside a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to save his life, Nijjar succumbed to his injuries. The police have not yet officially confirmed the identity of the victim, citing the early stage of the investigation.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to investigate the incident, bringing together specialized resources and expertise to determine the motive behind the targeted attack.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who worked as a plumber, was a prominent figure in the secessionist organization known as Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Notably, he spearheaded the preparations for the Punjab Referendum, scheduled to take place in the Metro Vancouver region later this year.

Nijjar had been a subject of discussion between India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Canadian law enforcement due to his alleged involvement with the Khalistan movement. In India, he faced charges by the NIA related to a conspiracy to murder priest Kamaldeep Sharma in Jalandhar, Punjab. The NIA had announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to Nijjar’s arrest.

It is important to note that none of the charges against Nijjar have been proven in a Canadian court. The SFJ, the organization with which Nijjar was associated, has vehemently denied any involvement in violent activities.

The Sikh community, both in Canada and abroad, has expressed shock and sadness over the tragic loss of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. As investigations continue, the community hopes for swift justice and seeks answers regarding the motive behind this heinous crime that has claimed the life of a prominent figure within their midst.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation, as they work diligently to bring the perpetrators to justice.