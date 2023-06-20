Thunderstorm rain expected in KP, northeast Punjab & AJK today: Met office

Pakistan Met Office forecasted very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during day time, however, dust or thunderstorm rain expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at few places in upper Punjab, DG Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Khuzdar.

On Monday, weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the country, however, dust/thunderstorm rain occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, North East and South Punjab, Islamabad, north-east Balochistan and upper Sindh.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Jhelum 44, Mandi Bahauddin, Mangla 20, DG Khan 05, Gujranwala 13, Sialkot (City 12 & Airport 11), Narowal 10, Gujrat 09, Lahore (City 05 & Airport 03), Noor Pur Thal 02, Joharabad 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (City 12 & Airport 09), Bacha Khan Airport, Cherat 05, Bannu 04, Kashmir: Rawalakot 17, Kotli 15, Garhi Dupatta 03, Balochistan: Khuzdar 02.

Monday’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C):Dadu, Nokundi 47 Rohri and Dalbandin 45.