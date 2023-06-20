Samaa TV relaunched in London

The relaunch of Samaa TV, accompanied by the inauguration of the sales and marketing office of Park View City Islamabad took place in London on Monday.

Renowned cricketers Wasim Akram, Mushtaq Ahmed, and Waqar Younis graced the special event held at the prestigious Tottenham Football Stadium in London.

During his speech at the event, former cricketer Wasim Akram highlighted the common issue faced by overseas individuals, where their hard-earned properties are occupied by relatives. Parkview directors Abdul Rahman, Abdul Rauf, and Zainab presented shields to the sale dealers during the event.

Advisor to Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Akram said that the visionary approach of Abdul Aleem Khan greatly contributed to establishing SAMAA as a reputable institution in a short span of time. He underlined the importance of maintaining independent and neutral programming, content, and editorial policies.

“The anchorpersons were encouraged to uphold neutrality and align their vision with justice and development,” he said.

He stressed that Samaa TV has set an example for the Pakistani nation, particularly in the wake of the incident on May 9. It taught the importance of prioritising national interests over political ideologies, serving as a valuable lesson for all.

Ch Akram also shared exciting news with British viewers, stating that within the next 90 days, SAMAA will commence producing programmes directly from the UK.

Farid Bajwa, the Country Manager of Park View City, along with Chief Executive Fair Deal Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, expressed their satisfaction with the growing reputation of Park View City among the overseas community. They acknowledged that the company has garnered even more interest than initially anticipated, solidifying its position as a trusted name in the industry.

Prominent political and social figures extended their appreciation for the Park View City project and conveyed their congratulations on the relaunch of Samaa TV. The event concluded on a high note with a captivating Qawwali programme that enthralled all the attendees.