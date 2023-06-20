Najam Sethi withdraws from race of PCB chairman

Najam Sethi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee (MC), has voluntarily withdrawn from the race of becoming the board’s chairman.

In a late-night tweet, he said, “Salaam everyone! I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders.”

After Sethi’s withdrawal, Zaka Ashraf - who is backed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - will become the next PCB chairman.

In December of last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also serves as the patron of the PCB, appointed a 14-member MC led by Sethi to strengthen the 2014 constitution and revive departmental cricket.

Initially, a period of 120 days was allocated to the MC for the restoration of the 2014 constitution. However, a four-week extension was granted to Sethi and the committee, which is set to conclude on June 20.