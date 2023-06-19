Apple’s patent reveals iPhone-based AR/VR headset plans

Apple’s latest patent win indicates that the company is exploring the development of an augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset that can transform an iPhone into a headset.

This head-mounted display (HMD) accessory would allow users to temporarily convert their iPhones into immersive AR/VR devices.

During this year’s WWDC event, Apple unveiled the highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro, which carries a hefty price tag of $3,499.

However, this steep cost has raised concerns among consumers, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, who doubts its affordability for the average person.

To address this issue, there have been rumors that Apple is also working on a more affordable version of the Vision Pro.

This budget-friendly variant might exclude features like the 3D camera and speakers found in the original model. Nevertheless, even the cheaper version is expected to have a price tag of around $3,000, which is still quite expensive for many individuals.

According to the patent, users would be able to place their iPhones or iPads into a receptacle attached to a headband with an adjustable strap, resembling a pair of goggles.

The patent also suggests that the iPhone should possess a detection mechanism to establish a wireless connection with a target on the headband. This signifies Apple’s exploration of new ways for users to utilize their iPhones and iPads.

The specifics of how the headband would function and how it would interact with an iPhone or iPad to create a VR experience remain unknown. It’s important to note that the existence of a patent does not guarantee the eventual creation of a product.

However, it does demonstrate that Apple’s engineers are contemplating the possibility of transforming iPhones and iPads into VR headsets.