Game-changer: Bing Chat widget now on iPhone!

iPhone users now have official access to Bing Chat directly from their home screen, thanks to the latest updates from Microsoft. One of the notable additions is an iOS Bing Chat widget, extending the convenience of accessing Bing Chat beyond the app itself.

Similar to other widgets, the Bing Chat widget resides on the home screen, enabling users to initiate a chat immediately upon unlocking their phone.

The widget features a search bar, allowing users to type in queries effortlessly. Additionally, it includes a microphone icon for voice dictation and a camera icon for conducting visual searches based on images.

To obtain the widget, users must first download the Bing Chat app. Once installed, they can press and hold any empty space on the home screen until the apps start jiggling.

By tapping the “+” symbol located in the upper left-hand corner, users can search for or select the Bing AI chat widget. Finally, they can choose the desired location on the screen to place the widget.

Furthermore, this update brings improved performance to the voice feature, offering support for text-to-speech in a wider range of languages.