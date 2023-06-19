Favourite Medvedev wins opener at Wimbledon warm-up Halle

Russian top seed Daniil Medvedev won his opener at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Halle on Monday, defeating American Marcos Giron in straight sets.

The world number three came into the match after two straight defeats but made short work of his opponent, winning 6-4, 6-3 in 71 minutes in Germany.

The 27-year-old set up a second round encounter with Serbian Laslo Djere.

Medvedev made it to the final at last year’s Halle tournament, but lost to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.

Earlier on Monday, world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas came from behind to defeat Frenchman Gregoire Barrere to make it to the last 16.

The second-seeded Greek lost the first set and fell a break down in the second before recovering to win 6-7 (6/8) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) against Barrere, ranked 58th.

Tsitsipas, who was knocked out in the second round in his previous two appearances in Halle, is now 32-10 for the season.

He will face Chilean Nicolas Jarry next for a place in the quarter-finals.