Bigg Boss OTT 2 sparks controversy as Puneet Superstar shames Manisha Rani

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has kicked off with its signature blend of controversies, drama, and fights, and it didn’t take long for the drama to unfold.

Social media influencer Puneet Superstar found himself at the center of a showdown with fellow influencer Manisha Rani, known for her content in North India. Amidst the chaos, another co-contestant, Bebika Durve from the show Bhagya Lakshmi, stood up in support of Manisha.

In the latest episode, Puneet teased Manisha relentlessly, crossing all limits without any sign of stopping. He resorted to slut-shaming her, implying that she needed multiple men in her life despite being in a relationship.

Puneet also baselessly accused Manisha of trying to forge a bond with Jad Hadid. Bebika Dhurve, witnessing this inappropriate behavior, took a furious stand in defense of Manisha. She firmly warned Puneet not to repeat such actions and reassured Manisha, who was understandably upset by the unwarranted teasing.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has introduced a diverse and intriguing set of contestants, including Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev, Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan, Palak Purswani, Falaq Naaz, Aaliya Siddiqui, Aakanksha Puri, and Jiya Shankar. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, promises to provide viewers with more thrilling moments as the season progresses.