PPP demands govt allocation of Rs25 bn for flood victims to defuse tensions

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allocate Rs25 billion in the budget to address the needs of the flood victims in Sindh.

During a meeting between PPP and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) delegations, PPP representatives stressed the importance of allocating sufficient funds in the budget to support the flood victims in Sindh.

The PPP delegation highlighted their concerns and emphasised the significance of addressing the reservations of the Sindh government.

They emphasised that PPP and PML-N are important allies, and it is crucial to address the concerns raised by the Sindh government.

The delegation reminded the prime minister of his promise to assist the flood victims and stressed that the welfare of the affected individuals is a shared responsibility.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had previously announced that his party would not endorse the recently-announced budget in the National Assembly (NA) unless the commitments made regarding the flood-affected areas were fulfilled.

A high-level meeting was scheduled between the two political entities last week, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presiding over it.

However, Bilawal was unable to attend as he was not present in Islamabad at the time.

The meeting had notable attendees including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and PPP leader and Water Resources Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah.

During his speech in the Sindh assembly on Saturday regarding the provincial budget, CM Shah once again criticised the federal government for its failure to fulfil its promises.