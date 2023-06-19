Decline in economy halted: claims Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday claimed that the decline in the economy has been halted while emphasising the need for political parties to sign a Charter of Economy to steer the country out of economic challenges.

Speaking in the National Assembly (NA), he pointed out that the quagmire this time is bigger than the one witnessed back in 1998-99.

The finance minister stated that the decline in the economy has been stopped, but now they need to take the economy towards a positive trajectory.

Regarding the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, Dar said the floods in 2022 inflicted a massive loss of $30 billion on the economy.

He mentioned that approximately $16.3 billion are required for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of physical infrastructure in the flood-affected areas.

The minister informed that a meeting was held with senior leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday, during which a comprehensive roadmap has been prepared for the reconstruction phase.

He added that another meeting will be held today (Monday) to give final touches to this roadmap.

Dar recalled that during the rescue and relief phase, the federal government disbursed Rs25,000 among the flood-affected families.