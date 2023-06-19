ECP completes preparations for general elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that it has completed all the necessary preparations for the upcoming general elections.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ECP secretary provided a detailed briefing on the progress made in the preparations for the electoral process.

According to the secretary, the procurement of essential election materials and ballot paper has been successfully accomplished.

Furthermore, a draft list of polling stations has been prepared and will be handed over to returning officers (ROs).

A data bank has been established for the appointment of polling staff.

Meanwhile, he said that coordination has been maintained with various institutions including the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for printing and distribution of the electoral lists.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the deadline for voter registration, exclusion, and correction is set for July 13.

To raise public awareness about the importance of voter registration, the ECP has initiated a formal public awareness campaign.

Additionally, the commission has been in constant contact with provincial and central governments as well as relevant institutions to ensure a smooth electoral process.

The ECP also received a briefing on the upcoming local government elections in Punjab and Quetta. It was informed that the provincial government of Balochistan is required to provide the commission with the necessary information, including the number of towns in Quetta and the allocation of seats, as directed by the Balochistan High Court.

Once this information is provided, the ECP will be able to commence the demarcation process for Quetta.