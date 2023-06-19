Kajal Aggarwal slashes retirement rumors, announces new film ‘Kajal 60’

Kajal Aggarwal, the popular actress who was recently rumored to be leaving the film industry, has surprised her fans by revealing a new project, thus putting an end to the speculations surrounding her retirement.

Taking to Twitter, Kajal shared a captivating poster that hinted at “unleashing the force of 18th June.” The upcoming film, tentatively titled “Kajal 60,” has created much anticipation among her followers.

In the caption accompanying the poster, the talented actress wrote, “Kajal#60 Title and glimpse tomorrow. Can’t wait to show this to you all.” The shared poster provided a sneak peek of Kajal, seated inside a car, with her face partially visible through the side mirror.

This new venture is expected to be a female-centric film, with Kajal Aggarwal taking the lead role. The project will be directed by Aurum Arts Official. However, specific details about the rest of the star cast, crew, and even the language of the film have yet to be revealed.

Kajal’s announcement has effectively dispelled any doubts about her departure from the film industry. Previously, there were unfounded rumors circulating that she intended to bid farewell to her acting career, in order to prioritize her personal life alongside her husband and son, Neil. However, the actress has firmly put an end to these baseless speculations.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has two exciting projects lined up. She will be seen in Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated film, “Indian 2,” as well as “Bhagavanth Kesari.”

With the revelation of her new film, Kajal Aggarwal has reassured her fans that she is committed to her acting career. The anticipation surrounding “Kajal 60” continues to build, as eager audiences eagerly await further updates regarding the film’s development.