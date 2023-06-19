Scientists unveil breakthrough: Generating clean fuel from thin air!

Scientists from the University of Cambridge have achieved a major breakthrough in creating clean and sustainable fuels using carbon dioxide (CO2) extracted directly from the atmosphere. Their innovative solar-powered reactor has the potential to produce an infinite energy supply and help mitigate climate change.

The researchers drew inspiration from carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems, but instead of storing CO2 underground, they captured it from the air. By passing the captured CO2 through an alkaline solution, they concentrated it for conversion into syngas fuel using solar energy.

The solar-driven technology demonstrated the ability to actively capture CO2 from industrial processes like flue gas, as well as directly from the air. In addition, incorporating plastic waste into the system enabled the production of valuable chemicals such as glycolic acid, which finds applications in the cosmetics industry.

Dr. Motiar Rahaman from the University of Cambridge’s Department of Chemistry emphasized the significance of this approach, as it eliminates the need for fossil fuel reliance in fuel production and can contribute to avoiding climate destruction.

The research findings, detailed in the journal Joule, highlight the integration of CO2 capture and solar-driven utilization from flue gas and air. This pioneering work holds immense promise for advancing clean energy technologies and making a positive impact in addressing climate change.