Balochistan presents Rs750 billion budget for next fiscal year

The Balochistan government unveiled a budget on Monday with a total outlay of Rs750 billion and a deficit of Rs49 billion.

According to the budget document, Rs437 billion have been allocated for non-development expenditures, while Rs229 billion are proposed for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Balochistan Finance Minister Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai while announcing the budget, stated that a 35% hike has been proposed in the salaries of government employees from grade-1 to grade-16.

Similarly, a 30% increase in the salaries of grade-17 to grade-22 employees has been recommended.

The pensions of retired employees have been increased by 17.5%, he added.

In addition, the budget document revealed that the minimum wage of a labourer of the provincial government has been raised to Rs32,000 from Rs25,000.

The document stated that 4,389 new positions have been created in the budget, while the province will receive Rs521 billion under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award for the next fiscal year.

The budget document revealed that the estimated income from the expansion of Sui gas pipeline is Rs55 billion, while the province will also receive Rs37 billion in terms of foreign assistance.

It further said that the estimated total revenue for Balochistan for the next fiscal year is Rs701 billion.