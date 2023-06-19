Watch Live
Pak Suzuki extends plant closure due to parts shortage

Shortage of parts caused import restrictions on auto sector
Rizwan Alam Jun 19, 2023
Pak Suzuki has announced an extension of its motorcycle and automobile plant closures for an additional 16 days, from June 22 to July 8.

The decision was made due to a shortage of parts and limited inventory, caused by government-imposed import restrictions on the auto sector.

This follows a previous extension of the motorcycle plant closure until June 16. Pak Suzuki is working to address the parts shortage and improve inventory levels to minimize disruption to customers.

