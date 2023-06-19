KP caretaker setup finalises budget for four months’ expenses

The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has finalised a budget that covers expenses for a period of four months. The estimated outlay of the budget amounts to a substantial Rs462.16 billion.

Out of the total budget, Rs59.54 billion have been earmarked for the tribal districts while Rs402.61 billion have been allocated for the remaining districts.

Among the allocations, Rs112.11 billion will be earmarked for ongoing development projects. Furthermore, Rs43.33 billion have been allocated for the annual development programme of the districts.

It has been recommended to allocate Rs8.66 billion for local governments.

Moreover, Rs309.49 billion have been allocated for the ongoing expenses of the districts.

In terms of salaries, the budget proposes allocating Rs192.97 billion, Additionally, Rs42.36 billion have been allocated for pension payments.

Furthermore, it is suggested that the monthly wages of labourers be increased from Rs26,000 to Rs32,000.

Regarding employees’ salaries, it is proposed to increase the remuneration of those in grade 1 to 16 by 35%, while employees in grade 17 and above may get a 30% increase.

According to the budget document, retired employees’ pensions are expected to be raised by 17.5%, and the deputation allowance may see a 50% hike.

Additionally, Rs1 billion have been allocated as a subsidy for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.