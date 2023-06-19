FIA summons former, current PTI Leaders for anti-security agency campaign

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned one former and two current leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for allegedly campaigning against national security agencies on social media.

Ali Zaidi, Azam Swati, and Qasim Suri received notices to appear at the FIA Lahore office on June 22.

The FIA accuses them of attempting to defame and undermine the credibility of security agencies through their posts.

Failure to comply with the summons will be viewed as an inability to provide a counter-explanation.