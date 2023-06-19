Robber involved in judge’s murder killed in police encounter

The robber who was responsible for the murder of Azad Kashmir Accountability Court judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq has been shot dead in a police encounter in Rawat area, Rawalpindi.

Identified as Noor Agha, the deceased robber was involved in a robbery that took place last month in a private housing society where Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq lost his life. The judge’s son positively identified the body.

During the incident, five armed suspects opened fire on a police mobile near Rawat police station. In response, the police retaliated, resulting in the death of Noor Agha. His body was transferred to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem examination.

This development marks a significant breakthrough in the murder case of Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq. Noor Agha’s direct involvement has been confirmed, establishing his responsibility for the tragic event. One of his injured accomplices had previously died during hospital treatment.