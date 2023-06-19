Earthquake tremors cause fear, panic in IIOJK, citizens alarmed

Indian Occupied Kashmir witnessed a series of earthquake tremors in the past six days, instilling fear and panic among its citizens. Indian media reported a total of eleven earthquakes occurring in the region, although no significant damage has been reported thus far.

The seismic activity began on June 13, when a magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck the Doda district of Jammu at 1:33 pm. Subsequently, four more earthquakes were felt in the area.

On June 14, three earthquakes rattled the Jammu region, resulting in the damage of residential houses and government offices. Additionally, Doda and its neighboring district of Kishtwar experienced a magnitude 3.3 earthquake.

Continuing the tremors, the Katra area, nestled at the foothills of Vishnu Devi, encountered a magnitude 3.5 earthquake at 7:56 am on June 14. The epicenter of this seismic event was located 81 km east of Katra.

Kishtwar also experienced another earthquake on the same day, measuring magnitude 3.4 at 4 pm. Later, on June 15, Katra faced another jolt with a magnitude 4.3 earthquake originating 81 km east-northeast of the region.

The sequence of earthquakes continued on June 17, affecting Ramban, Ladakh, and Doda. First, a magnitude 3.0 aftershock was reported in Jammu’s Ramban district at 2:03 pm. Subsequently, Ladakh’s Leh district felt a significant earthquake measuring magnitude 4.5 at 9:44 pm, originating 271 km northeast of Leh.

Doda district experienced yet another tremor with a magnitude 4.4 earthquake at 9:55 pm on the same day. Finally, Ladakh Union Territory encountered a magnitude 4.1 earthquake on June 18 at 2:16 am, with its source located 295 km northeast of the Leh district.

The seismic activity persisted on June 18, with a magnitude 4.3 earthquake striking Ladakh at 8:28 am, originating 279 km northeast of Leh. Additionally, the Katra region in Jammu experienced a magnitude 4.1 earthquake at 3:50 am, with its epicenter located 80 km east of Katra.

The continuous tremors have left citizens in Occupied Kashmir apprehensive and concerned about their safety. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and providing necessary guidance to the affected residents.

As of now, no significant damage or casualties have been reported due to these earthquakes. However, the local population remains vigilant and cautious amidst the ongoing seismic activity, hoping for stability and relief from the tremors in the region.