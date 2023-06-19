Pakistan Football team gets India’s visa for SAFF Championship

Pakistan Football Team were granted the visas by Indian High Commission in Mauritius on Monday, as they will participate in South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

Pakistan team had been waiting for visas for last two days, as they played the last match of four-nation football event in Mauritius on Saturday, 17 June.

Green shirts will travel to India on next available flight as they had already cancelled the booked flights twice.

Pakistan team would reach India on 20 June or the wee hours of 21 June, the day of match between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan team will play Kuwait on 24 June and their last group stage match will be against Nepal on 27 June.

Pakistan team’s best finish at SAFF Championship was in 1997, when they finished third, whereas they last participated in the event in 2018, when they lost semifinal to India.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) shared a tweet on going to India soon, after getting the visa.