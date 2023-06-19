ANF incinerates drugs worth Rs5 billion

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday incinerated a staggering 86 metric tonnes of drugs worth approximately Rs5 billion in a ceremony held in Quetta.

ANF Director General (DG), Major General Aneeq ur Rehman, emphasised that the drug trade has now evolved into a national security challenge, as it thrives within the shadows of the black economy.

He said that during the course of one year, the ANF successfully confiscated 86 metric tons of narcotics, which included various types of drugs.

ANF DG also highlighted the alarming number of drug addicts in Pakistan, estimating it to be over 6 million.

He said that as the population continues to grow, so does the number of individuals falling victim to drug addiction.

The prevalence of this affliction poses a significant challenge to national security, he added and noted that the proceeds from the drug trade are being funnelled into serious criminal activities.

On this occasion, Federal Anti-Narcotics Minister Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti expressed concern over the widespread addiction issue, revealing that individuals between the ages of 11 and 40 have succumbed to drug dependency.

To address this crisis, he said that the government plans to establish drug therapy centres across the country, inspired by successful models implemented in Iran.

The minister further said that random drug testing will be conducted in educational institutions as a preventive measure.