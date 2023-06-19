Google’s game-changing move: Pixel 8 ditches curved displays for good!

Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone may mark a departure from curved displays and return to flat screens.

In the past, Samsung utilized curved displays on their flagship phones, but it proved inconvenient as accidental touches on the curved edges were a common issue.

Learning from this, Samsung discontinued the use of curved displays. Now, it seems that Google is following suit.

According to a report by Android Authority, the larger Pro model of the Pixel 8 will no longer feature a curved display, opting for a regular flat display instead.

The report also suggests that Google will maintain the current 6.7-inch display size for the Pixel 8 Pro, while reducing the base Pixel 8 model’s display size from 6.3 inches to 6.17 inches.

This adjustment aims to differentiate the models and improve one-handed usability with the smaller display.

Furthermore, Google is rumored to incorporate displays with higher peak brightness in the Pixel 8 series.

The Pixel 8 is expected to achieve a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, while the Pixel 8 Pro will reach 1,600 nits. This is an improvement over the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which had a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

Additionally, the report suggests that the variable refresh rates on the Pixel 8 phones will have a wider range, potentially enhancing battery life.

In summary, Google’s Pixel 8 is likely to adopt flat displays, departing from the curved screens used in the past.

The Pro model will maintain its 6.7-inch display, while the base model will see a reduction to 6.17 inches, enhancing one-handed usability.

The Pixel 8 series is also expected to feature displays with higher peak brightness and wider variable refresh rates, potentially improving overall user experience.