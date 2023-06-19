Zilhajj moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid-ul-Azha on June 29

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Pakistan’s moon sighting body on Monday confirmed that the Zilhajj moon was sighted in different parts of the country.

Eid-ul Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zilhajj across the Muslim world.

Hence, Eid-ul-Azha in Pakistan will be celebrated on June 29.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia previously confirmed that the Hajj rituals will take place on June 27, followed by the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha on June 28.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting which was also attended by representatives from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and Ministry and Science and Technology.

Simultaneously, meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees were also held at their respective headquarters.

Initially, some zonal panels confirmed sighting Zilhajj moon. Later, the central committee’s chairman made a formal announcement.