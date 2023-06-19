Houston rapper ‘Big Pokey’ passes away at 45

Beloved member of the Screwed Up Click collective, Big Pokey, tragically passes away during performance in Beaumont, Texas.

Houston’s rap community mourns the loss of Milton Powell, known by his stage name Big Pokey, who sadly passed away at the age of 45. A founding member of the renowned Screwed Up Click, Big Pokey rose to prominence with his debut album “The Hardest Pit in the Litter” in 1999. He continued to make waves in the industry, recently releasing his album “Sensei” in 2021 and collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion on the track “Southside Royalty Freestyle” in 2022. Throughout his career, Big Pokey showcased his talent with the release of six studio albums.

Tragedy struck during Big Pokey’s performance in Beaumont, Texas, as he suddenly collapsed on stage. A viral video circulating on social media captures the moment when the rapper, holding a microphone in front of the crowd, takes a breath before falling backwards. Local news stations report that he was immediately rushed to the hospital but unfortunately passed away. The exact cause of his untimely death remains unknown.

An official statement was posted on Big Pokey’s Instagram account, expressing deep sadness and announcing the passing of Milton “Big Pokey” Powell on June 18, 2023. The statement further emphasizes his profound impact on his family, friends, and devoted fans. Information regarding his upcoming memorial and ways for the public to pay their respects will be shared in the days to come. The statement also urges the public to respect the privacy of his grieving family during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be remembered as “The Hardest Pit in the Litter.”

Sylvester Turner, the mayor of Houston, took to Twitter to offer prayers and condolences to Big Pokey’s family and friends. He highlighted the rapper’s significant contributions to the city’s hip-hop scene, acknowledging his larger-than-life presence in catapulting Houston’s music culture to national recognition. The city expresses gratitude for Big Pokey’s influential legacy.