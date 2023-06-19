PM Shehbaz regrets Pakistan never employed foreign loans efficiently

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday regretted that Pakistan did not use its foreign loans efficiently unlike other nations, ensuing burdening on country’s economy.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan during economic constraints by providing a $1 billion loan facility as he addressed a ceremony for the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Awards.

Over the past 75 years, he opined that foreign debts had burdened Pakistan heavily, while nations that utilised foreign loans and repaid them based on their talent, honesty, and skills had made progress.

“We have to get rid of these debts as we cannot thrive on foreign debts,” he said, adding that the country was blessed with precious resources.

PM Shehbaz emphasised the need for significant investments in the country’s youth, as nations that excel are those whose youth acquire skills and necessary qualifications in various fields.

Addressing a ceremony, he also expressed his pleasure at the progress made by the country’s youth in different fields by utilising their talents and skills.

The prime minister stated that the future of the country was in safe hands and that investments had to be made in the youth’s talent, as they deserved it greatly.

He further noted with satisfaction that these young individuals had strived during their educational careers and demonstrated innovative skills in sectors such as IT, biodiesel, traffic lights, and motorcycles.

PM highlights the need to invest in the country’s young talent Under the Prime Minister’s National Youth Award Programme, a total of Rs 160 million were distributed among 100 talented youths who had achieved innovative business projects.

The prime minister acknowledged that Pakistan was facing financial challenges but expressed confidence in their ability to overcome these issues.

He stated that such situations arise in the lives of nations, emphasising that the Pakistani nation must make a determination and forge its own path forward, without being hindered by external factors.

Without explicitly mentioning the previous government, the prime minister stated that he would not delve into details about the man-made crises of the past.

He emphasised that nations face challenges but stressed the importance of making a promise to change the fate of Pakistan without relying on foreign debts.

Referring to the events of 1971, he noted that one part of Quaid’s Pakistan was lost but lessons were not learned from the past.

The prime minister called for an end to the culture of mudslinging and allegations, urging everyone to agree on a unified national agenda, as practised in different countries.

“The whole nation has to decide on one national agenda with salient contours for foreign and economic policies,” he reiterated.

The prime minister also expressed regret over certain individuals in the previous government whose words had caused annoyance to China.