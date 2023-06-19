Fans condemn online trolling of Naimal Khawar Abbasi as she goes viral

Talented Pakistani actor Naimal Khawar Abbasi has found herself at the center of public scrutiny and speculation surrounding rumors of facial surgery, sparking a heated debate among her followers.

While some disapprove of any perceived alterations to her appearance, others remain supportive. Naimal’s sister, Fiza Khawar, and sister-in-law, Dr. Fazeela Abbasi, have stepped forward to defend the star against the controversy.

Although Naimal has not been in the public eye with acting projects recently, she has been active on social media, engaging in campaigns for major brands and sharing updates about her life. It was through some of these images and videos that fans began speculating about an alleged facial surgery. This led to discussions on platforms like Twitter, with some users sharing comparison photos and expressing surprise at the perceived transformation.

However, there were also voices of support for Naimal amid the controversy. Twitter users emphasized the importance of respecting personal choices, with one person stating, “We support their right to do whatever they want with their bodies.” Another user advocated for individual agency, saying, “I think women should do whatever they want with their bodies and faces.”

Naimal herself responded to a comment calling her beautiful and expressed her wish for more kindness on social media. Her sister Fiza also joined the conversation, condemning the toxic and hateful comments directed towards Naimal and urging people to practice kindness instead.

To address the controversy, Naimal’s sister-in-law, Dr. Fazeela Abbasi, released an official clarification from her business profile, stating that her clinic did not perform any aesthetic or surgical procedures related to the recent rumors. The statement highlighted the unfortunate and false assumptions made on social media that can tarnish people’s images and invade their personal and professional lives.

Support from within the industry also poured in for Naimal, with actors like Maya Ali, Ghana Ali, Saba Faisal, and Zunaira Inam expressing their solidarity. They praised Naimal’s beauty and called for kindness, urging people to consider the impact of their words on others.

Amidst the ongoing discourse, the incident has raised broader conversations about beauty standards and the need for respectful dialogue without resorting to mass bullying. The call for kindness and empathy reminds social media users to consider the human behind the screen and to approach discussions with empathy and understanding.