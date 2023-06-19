Heatwave-like conditions expected from June 20-24

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated on Monday that heatwave-like conditions would persist in most parts of the country from June 20-24 due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

During this period, temperatures are expected to gradually increase in most parts of the country due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere during the day.

Daytime temperatures are likely to remain 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, while they are anticipated to be 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal in Sindh, South Punjab, and parts of Balochistan.

The met office forecasts occasional dust storms, thunderstorms, and isolated pockets of rain in the plains of the country and hilly areas during the mentioned period.

Regarding possible impacts, the met office mentioned that power and water demand will increase in the coming days due to the rise in temperature.

Farmers are advised to manage crop watering accordingly, and the general public is urged to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

Additionally, citizens are advised to ensure judicious use of water in all aspects of life.