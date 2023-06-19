Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt rumored to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ adaptation

Rumors are swirling that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to portray the iconic roles of Lord Ram and Devi Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming adaptation of the Ramayana.

Amid the mixed response to Om Raut’s Adipurush, which has recently hit theaters and fared well at the box office despite facing backlash, the director seems to be placing his hopes on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which has garnered attention since the news broke. Raut’s latest release, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, has been a topic of discussion ever since its trailer was unveiled.

The film, based on the epic Ramayana, made several alterations that didn’t sit well with the audience, particularly the dialogues. However, rather than harboring any ill feelings towards Nitesh for embarking on a film with a similar subject, Raut expresses his support and good wishes for the Dangal director. The buzz suggests that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are likely to take on the revered roles of Lord Ram and Devi Sita, respectively.

Speaking to an Indian newspaper, Om Raut praised Nitesh as a talented director and a close friend. He lauded Nitesh’s work, citing Dangal as one of the finest films in the country’s history. Raut expressed his anticipation for Nitesh’s adaptation of the Ramayana, emphasizing the significance of retelling the epic tale.

Raut further emphasized the importance of stories centered around Lord Ram and the Ramayana, stating that as devotees of Lord Ram, they would support any film dedicated to this cherished narrative. He emphasized the significance of sharing the story repeatedly, allowing as many people as possible to experience it.

While Adipurush continues its successful run in theaters since its release on June 16, receiving mixed reviews, the film featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan continues to perform well at the box office.