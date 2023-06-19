Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh steal the show at Karan Deol’s wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh graced the wedding reception of Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, and Drisha Acharya, in a rare public appearance on Sunday evening.

The star-studded event witnessed the presence of Ranveer’s family, including his mother Anju Bhavnani, father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, and sister Ritika Bhavnani.

Videos capturing Ranveer and Deepika’s lively moments at the reception quickly went viral on social media. The couple showcased their dance moves and engaged with other guests, radiating their signature charm.

Deepika looked elegant in a black anarkali suit, while Ranveer appeared dashing in a white sherwani. One video showcased the duo enjoying a captivating live performance by Sonu Nigam.

The star-studded affair attracted numerous Bollywood celebrities, including members of the Deol family such as Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra. Prominent figures like Salman Khan, Prem Chopra, Jackie Shroff, Aamir Khan, and Suneil Shetty also graced the occasion with their presence.

The festivities began with Karan and Drisha’s sangeet ceremony, where Ranveer and Deepika were seen enjoying themselves. Drisha looked stunning in a cream and golden lehenga, while Karan exuded charm in a black tuxedo.

Karan Deol took to Instagram to share his joy, posting beautiful wedding pictures and expressing gratitude for the abundance of blessings and well wishes they have received. He captioned the pictures, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”