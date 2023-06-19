Shaheen Shah enjoys Ashes match in Birmingham

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was spotted in the crowd, watching “The Ashes” Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is in England to play the Vitality Blast and took a wicket yesterday in the match against Northamptonshire.

He will also play first class match in England to prepare for the Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held next month.

The supporters group of England team “Barmy Army” was also excited to see Shaheen Shah Afridi with them in the crowd.

They also posted the video of Barmy Army singing “Dil Dil Pakistan” and chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans, as a tribute to Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shaheen Shah Afridi won hearts of English fans as he has picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches of Vitality Blast.