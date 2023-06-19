Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s rom-com film gets December date

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s eagerly awaited romantic-comedy film, yet to be titled, now has an official release date. Shahid took to Instagram to share the film’s poster, which also revealed the much-anticipated release date.

According to the announcement by the versatile actor, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 7. Initially, the makers at Maddock Films had planned to release the movie in October. However, they have now confirmed December 7 as the official release date for this delightful venture starring Shahid and Kriti.

Maddock Films, in an Instagram post, urged fans to mark their calendars for the unveiling of this impossible love story on December 7, 2023. The film, presented by Jio Studios and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, brings together the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for the first time ever. The talented duo will be supported by veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra, who will be essaying significant roles in the film.

Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, this rom-com production from Maddock Films promises to captivate audiences with its endearing narrative. Fans eagerly await the first-time on-screen collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, as the film showcases their chemistry and charm. With an exciting ensemble cast and an intriguing storyline, this film is set to be a delightful treat for moviegoers.

Stay tuned for further updates on this much-anticipated rom-com as it prepares to hit the big screen on December 7, 2023.