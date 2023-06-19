Prime Video to premiere ‘Bawaal’ worldwide, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

Prime Video, the leading entertainment destination in India, has revealed the global premiere of the eagerly awaited film ‘Bawaal,’ produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Grandson Entertainment in association with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

View this post on Instagram

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, marking their first on-screen collaboration. The film is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide in July. ‘Bawaal’ becomes the newest addition to the Prime membership, offering Indian viewers savings, convenience, and entertainment at a subscription price of just ₹1499 per year.

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, expressed his delight at bringing Nitesh Tiwari’s passion project, ‘Bawaal,’ to audiences across the globe. He stated, “Bawaal is the first film from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to premiere directly on Prime Video globally, and we thank Sajid for trusting us with this very special film. Bawaal is an extraordinary story with universal appeal, powered by brilliant performances by Varun and Janhvi.”

View this post on Instagram

The film, set in the heartland of India, takes viewers on an unprecedented journey through Europe, weaving a gripping narrative. Menghani emphasized the belief that a film rooted in India but possessing global appeal should reach audiences worldwide. He eagerly anticipates Prime Video viewers’ enjoyment of this beautiful film.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala expressed his pride in ‘Bawaal,’ calling it one of his most ambitious projects. He commended director Nitesh Tiwari and the performances of Varun and Janhvi, stating that the film deserved a grand worldwide premiere. Nadiadwala enthusiastically joined forces with Prime Video due to its incredible global reach, envisioning the film breaking geographical barriers and simultaneously captivating audiences in over 200 countries and territories.

Director Nitesh Tiwari praised the captivating storyline, dramatic visuals, and remarkable chemistry between the lead actors, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Shot across three locations in India and five European countries, ‘Bawaal’ represents a labor of love for the filmmaking team. Tiwari believes that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will enable ‘Bawaal’ to captivate audiences in India and beyond, eagerly anticipating their reactions.