Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ unveils new poster

The highly anticipated film of the year, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” has unveiled a new poster ahead of the teaser release.

View this post on Instagram

Directed by Karan Johar, the movie boasts an ensemble cast, including the talented duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. Alia portrays the character of Rani Chatterjee, a Bengali girl, while Ranveer Singh takes on the role of Rocky.

View this post on Instagram

Karan Johar initiated the countdown to the teaser release on Instagram by sharing a vibrant poster filled with festive vibes. Accompanied by the caption, “It’s just the beginning of this ERA OF LOVE! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani TEASER OUT TOMORROW! Set your reminders now! In cinemas 28th July, 2023,” the filmmaker created excitement among eager fans.

Recently, Karan Johar shared a photograph of himself alongside Rani Mukerji and expressed his admiration for Alia Bhatt’s portrayal of Rani Chatterjee. With the caption, “Rani Mukerji, are you ready for Rani Chatterjee???” fans were left wondering if Rani Mukerji would make a special appearance in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, the family drama “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” features an exceptional cast, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. This marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after a seven-year hiatus.

Earlier, the actors’ first looks in their respective characters were unveiled, generating significant buzz. Ranveer Singh’s attire exuded flamboyance, while Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a saree. Celebrating his 51st birthday, Karan Johar had revealed these captivating glimpses of the film.

As anticipation builds up for the release of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” fans eagerly await the teaser, which is set to provide further insights into this promising love story. With an exceptional director and a stellar cast, the movie is poised to captivate audiences when it hits theaters later this year.