Murtaza Wahab sworn in as Karachi mayor, first from PPP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui was sworn in as the mayor of Karachi on Monday.

Salman Abdullah also took the oath as the deputy mayor of the metropolis.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan.

The event was attended by Sindh government officials and foreign dignitaries.

After attending the ceremony, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto talked to the media.

He said that the people who fanned the politics of hatred and ethnicity have lost.

He added that Karachi used to run on a phone call in the past.

To a question, Bilawal said that the elections are very close and his party would unveil its manifesto before the general elections.

Responding to a question, the minister expressed hope that the federal government would end PPP’s reservations on funds for flood victims in the budget.

He said that for this purpose, a delegation of PPP will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif again today while rebuffing rumours of a rift between his party and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).